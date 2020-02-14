To the editor:
The Super Bowl’s over, time for the Daytona 500. Each year for about 15 years now about 200 of us in the Attleboro area turn out attention to NASCAR. Thanks to a great guy named Russ Holdgate. Russell started a NASCAR fantasy league years ago.
His idea was to get people together. It started at Larry Ferrara’s Sportsmen Cafe in Chartley and include the Norton VFW where the year’s kickoff party was later held because the league grew so quickly.
Even though it might be 20 degrees outside, steak meat was roasted on the grills with side dishes line up indoors for the get together. No one knew what teams were made by other opponents and after 36 weeks of racing the top teams took home the prizes.
So as I begin to formulate my team, thanks Russell from all of us down here.
Joe Wilson
Port Orange, Fla.
