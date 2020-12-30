To The editor:
State Rep. Betty Poirier already has or will soon experience her last meeting as a member of the General Court of Massachusetts. It will be a happy and sad day. She has done so much for North Attleboro, Mansfield, Attleboro and other towns in this area, that few would be able to count them all. She and Kevin served us all for about 40 years as our representatives. I know that Kevin would agree with me in saying that she did a great job. And, much of it went unsung.
I can tell you from both experience and observation that she accomplished almost any task she set her mind to. If your town had a need or a problem, and if you got Betty on it, it would be resolved to your town’s benefit. When Betty and Kevin showed up somewhere, as they did constantly, you knew that help was on the way and that you had a committed public servant interested in your particular cause or event. It would not be right if we all didn’t publicly recognize her service to us.
Betty served only one precinct in Mansfield for many years, but her help and support and her communication about what was going on in Boston were essential to our abilities to make plans and get thing done.
I haven’t seen her much lately because I haven’t made it to many of the parades and events that she so frequently supported, but she remains the same person. She is a paradigm for what our forefathers expected of us as citizens. She quietly went about doing the people’s work, looking out for them, seldom seeking anything more than to be allowed to do it again and again.
Now, she will return to being an ordinary citizen. She may miss the long hours in Boston and longer hours visiting our neighborhoods, but she will be compensated with more time for family and friends. (And, I’ll bet she still will continue to help out the community in her own way.)
As one who saw how eagerly and dependably you served us all, Betty, please allow me to thank you not just on my and my family’s behalf, but also on behalf of your other constituents, if I may be so bold.
We will miss your service, but it is with a deep sense of happiness and appreciation that I offer you my deepest thanks and warmest wishes for a great rest of your life.
Lou Amoruso
Mansfield
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.