To the editor:
Last Friday I took my 92-year-old mother for her COVID-19 vaccine shot at LaSalette Shrine. I know that this has been a huge undertaking.
I want to publicly say thank you to Attleboro’s Public Health staff for setting up the vaccine clinic and to the Shrine for offering the use of the Welcome Center. Being held at the Welcome Center made it easily accessible for the elderly. It was well organized from check-in to check-out.
All those involved were courteous, helpful, and thoughtful.
Both the health department staff and Attleboro EMT’s walked around, checking on those who had received the shot, making sure they were doing OK.
From the time we walked into the Welcome Center to the time we walked out was approximately 30 minutes, including the 15 minutes mandatory, post-vaccine wait time.
My mother was very pleased at how easy it all was for and she did not feel a thing. Again, many thanks.
Linda St. Pierre
Attleboro
