Thacher students deserved better in the early 1960s
To the editor:
In response to the letter written by Richard LaCroix, “The day at Peter Thacher Junior High that prepared me for Vietnam” (Voice of the Public, Oct. 31).
I was sickened by the events that Mr. LaCroix described, there should have been someone at that school who saw a child who needed a friend, needed someone who would be available for him.
This teacher “Mr. M” was nothing but a bully, and a punk, hiding behind his title of teacher, but he wasn’t any kind of teacher; teachers have respect for their students, they show leadership skills in a positive way, they are able to reach out to their kids with an “attitude”, or who exhibit “wise guy” characteristics.
Any teacher or any adult for that matter should be able to see that a child acting out this way needs some positive adult attention.
Shame on every adult who was working at Peter Thatcher Junior High in the late 60s. This man was allowed to reign with arrogance, an inflated sense of himself and, a lack of basic human decency. There is the possibility this was not an isolated incident. Maybe someone should have marched him down a long dark hallway unaware of what (or who) was at the other end waiting for him.
That Mr. LaCroix was able to draw on this unforgettable incident in his life to give him the backbone, nerve and grit to survive the hell he went through in Vietnam shows a young man with courage, decency and the perseverance to rise above what life had handed him
Thank you for your service, Mr. LaCroix.
Pat Geminiani
North Attleboro
