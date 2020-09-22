To the editor:
The latest by Sun Chronicle guest columnist Bob Foley is a perfect example of the recent “projection” phenomenon being employed by right wing Trump followers. (“The 4th: A living example of gerrymandering,” Opinion, Sept. 21)
Basically, projection occurs when one takes one of their bad behaviors and blames their opponent of the same thing.
Foley claims that the 4th Congressional District is an example of gerrymandering and of course blames the Democrats for it.
But if one takes the time to look at a map of the 4th District one will see that it is a very fair representation of our state.
In it one finds a few small cities, a few wealthy suburbs and a large number of bedroom communities.
Gerrymandering to an extreme has been done by Republican legislatures in states like Pennsylvania. Some of the districts they created are so convoluted that it would make a contortionist proud.
The most interesting part of projection is that the person doing the projection reveals the fact that they know their own behavior is wrong.
So why do they keep doing it?
Dominic Cuce
North Attleboro
