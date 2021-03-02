To the editor:
I just read Monday's editorial ("The Sun Chronicle: 50 years of keeping you informed.")
Congratulations on your 50th anniversary! I read The Sun Chronicle every day. It's my primary source for local news, and I find it to be well written and informative.
Keep up the good work!
In my opinion, "The Sun Chronicle" is a valuable resource for our area.
Lyle Pirnie
North Attleboro
