To the editor:
After landing at the Mansfield Municipal Airport and before we could disembark, the airport manager was waiting for us. “I’m so glad you’re back!,” he exclaimed. Uh oh, my daughter and I thought. What FAA regulation did we break?
We had just returned from a week away. We left our car in the airport parking area and put a cover on it for sun protection. There are no state or local ordinances prohibiting automobile covers.
The airport manager had received daily complaints, as many as 12-14 all told, he said, about that car cover. As he told it, the complaints were that it was “unsightly, flopping around, and making too much noise.”
My daughter and I looked at each other and simultaneously said, “SERIOUSLY? A car cover is making too much noise at an airport?”
Before we got to the car, we assumed the wind had lifted the cover from the car causing it to flop about and make noise, though probably not as much noise as airplanes make when taxiing, doing run-ups, taking off and landing.
However, the cover was secure, not flopping around, and making no noise.
Clearly, the complainants were abutters upset with their perception of an “ugly, not in my front yard,” automobile cover and used the excuse of excessive noise (at the otherwise quiet airport) to embellish their grievances.
Their repeated calls to the airport manager during the week were unwarranted, harassing, and annoying for the airport manager because he could do nothing about the so-called ugly and noisy cover until we returned.
In an effort to support airport noise abatement and beautification, we suggest that the Mansfield Municipal Airport Commission institute a clearly stated and posted policy: No unsightly, floppy, noisy car covers in the parking lot. Seriously.
Donald and Laura Lambert
Westwood
