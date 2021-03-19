The caste system is very much alive
To the editor:
In regards to the recent terrorists shootings of Asian-American women in Atlanta: This just adds to the individual and group terrorism that exists in this country.
Unfortunately, dating back 400 years ago when English colonists first settled in what is now America, blacks were introduced to harvest the cotton, sugar cane and tobacco in the South. These folks were treated as merchandise, not as human beings. This was the beginning of white supremacy in America.
After a Civil War and a Civil Rights Movement we still have the white supremacy issue (regardless of white educational achievement) where the latter consider themselves superior to even the most highly educated blacks, Latinos, Asians, and Native Americans.
This was evident when Harvard- and Columbia-educated Barack Obama became the 44th president of the United States. White supremacists found this unacceptable. Since that time we have had blacks killed, bringing about the Black Lives Movement. We find white supremacy evident today in Congress where some members continue to deny minorities improvements in basic necessities such as health care, housing, education, etc., when stimulus programs for the lower classes are introduced.
To learn more about this issue I recommend Isabel Wilkerson’s recent non-fiction book “Caste.” Certainly the caste system exists in present-day America.
David Buttrick
Attleboro
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.