The circus is over. Justice is dead.
To the editor:
Well, the circus is over and now the Senate can get back to doing what it does best — nothing.
There is a mountain of bills on the ringmaster’s desk but none will be acted on unless he gets the OK from you-know-who.
I only hope that if I am ever facing a trial by jury, the prosecutor will not be allowed to present any witnesses against me and no documents or other evidence against me will be allowed, and the jury will be instructed to find me innocent, no matter what.
After all, it does say over the Supreme Court doorway “Equal Justice Under The Law” doesn’t it?
Ted Moxham
Attleboro
