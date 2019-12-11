To the editor:
I found the letter to the editor from Elizabeth Bristol, (“Media fails to call out the Democrats for abuse,” Dec. 10), typical of the myopic and clouded view of the world displayed by so many Trump sycophants.
Ms. Bristol mocks Joe Biden for defending himself against a charge that he is too old to be president. The questioner said that he, himself, was Biden’s age and didn’t feel qualified to be president. Biden responded by offering proof that he was still intellectually sharp, healthy and in good physical condition. The push up challenge was a playful, tongue-in-cheek reply.
To describe the challenge by the attendee as, “a perfectly valid question” is a fine example of Ms. Bristol’s affliction, Trump-vision. This is an unfortunate condition that has been contracted by several people I once respected.
You see, Ms. Bristol failed to mention that the “perfectly valid question” she referenced included a charge that Biden had done something illegal or corrupt in his dealing with the Ukraine. This charge resulted in Biden’s more direct reply.
Ms Bristol wrote, “If this had been a Republican candidate, I imagine the media would be all over it.” Well, the media was ‘all over it’. If they weren’t, she would not have known about this incident in the first place (more Trump-vision).
Finally, Ms. Bristol wrote, “Perhaps it would be better to acknowledge that we all have moments in our lives that we regret.” I agree. I believe that writing your letter on this non-issue will be one of yours.
Dave Kane
Johnston, R.I.
