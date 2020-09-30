To the editor:
Bob Foley, in his latest column (“Let the arguments begin,” Sept. 29, Opinion) makes the following statement in support of an Originalist approach to the Constitution: “Those Progressives ignore centuries of an Originalist approach that has served the nation well.”
This suggests that the Constitution has remained unchanged and it is now under threat of changes by Progressives. But, the truth is that the Constitution has been amended 27 times since it was ratified in 1788.
The Bill Of Rights ratified in 1791, only three years later, gave us 10 amendments. The fact that this came so soon after the Constitution was ratified is proof that the Founding Fathers knew that the original Constitution was not infallible and could and should be changed to meet the needs of the times and the people.
Seventeen more amendments came later at various times during our history.
Twenty-seven amendments in 232 years is a very large number when considering how difficult it is to make an amendment to the constitution (two-thirds of states have to approve).
Furthermore, the narrative that Progressives are in favor of constitutional changes and conservatives are for an Originalist approach is a false one. Were it not for a constitutional amendment, the right to bear arms (the Second Amendment) could not be cited by people who believe guns should be allowed without restrictions. This is just one example of an amendment favoring a modern conservative position.
One other that comes to mind is the First Amendment which guarantees the right to free speech, even if that speech is not necessarily truthful or accurate. Where would cable news and AM radio be without it.
Dominic Cuce
North Attleboro
