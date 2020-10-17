To the editor:
With the coronavirus spreading across the world, parents are wondering, “Is my child safe?” “Can my child get COVID?” It is extremely important for parents to be informed with the latest developments when it comes to kids and COVID-19.
There has been much confusion so in order for people to make the best choices, they need to be informed.
According to Harvard Medical School, children can get COVID and are capable of spreading it. However, children are shown to have fewer symptoms, compared to the major complications many older patients experience. There has been a major complication associated with children and COVID called MIS-C. MIS-C is called multi-system inflammatory syndrome possibly leading to a fever, vomiting/diarrhea, and general weakness in the body.
Dr. Kwang Sik Kim at Johns Hopkins says that MIS-C has features in line with toxic shock syndrome. There isn’t much known about MIS-C at this time, but Kim says that “MIS-C (PIMS) is treatable if it is detected.” The CDC has also acknowledged the link between coronavirus and MIS-C, stating that children can have no symptoms but can develop MIS-C.
Parents need to be cognizant of all the implications of COVID-19, even though there have been reports of children being ‘safe’ from the virus. If you are a parent you should know that children can still get coronavirus and can have very serious problems if left untreated.
Joseph Lifrak
Rehoboth
