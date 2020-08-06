Let the courts take care of bad cops
To the editor:
In regard to Peter Gay’s column “Let’s have some common sense on police bill” (Opinion, Aug. 3)
Mr. Gay, I believe the word “defund” — which is not listed in my dictionary — is meant to reduce money that is used for a military police unit, not the kind of police you and I want.
I am sorry that you think that bad cops should not be accountable for their actions.
All other professions — doctors, nurses, teachers, priests — are made accountable by being sued in a court of law, and that action helped to get rid of many bad ones.
It was not the Vatican that held the child molesters accountable, but the courts. You really think that the police unions and police chiefs organizations will clean out the “bad ones?” They have not done so yet. Why?
Joseph Kelly
North Attleboro
