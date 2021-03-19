The Creator gave us our rights
To the editor:
Letter writer Tom Richards is not correct in his overall assertion that our rights come from our Founding Fathers (“Our rights are from our Founders,” Voice of the Public, March 8).
Allow me to quote one of those original Founders: “We hold these truths to be self-evident, that all men are created equal, that they are endowed by their Creator with certain inalienable rights.”
These words within the Declaration of Independence state that our rights do not come from merely great and talented humans, but rather are given to men and women by a superior, divine being.
If our rights came from humans, then other humans could take them away (and some of them are attempting to do that right now). This is in stark contrast to what the Declaration states. And since it is God that grants these rights, who among us can set aside what God has ordained?
Gerald F. Chase
Attleboro
