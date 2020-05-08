To the editor:
I truly feel sorry for letter writer Lorraine Nye as she obediently conveys Trump talking points about the coronavirus (“Sun Chronicle should blame China not Trump,” Voice of the Public, May 7.)
While China may not have alerted the world sufficiently about the dangers of COVID-19 there is, beyond doubt, documented evidence that Trump downplayed the seriousness of the epidemic and did not display the necessary leadership in addressing this deadly disease.
Leaving it up to the states and local governments to tackle this pandemic was an abandonment of executive responsibility. This is not a state problem. It is a universal, national problem which demands serious national intervention.
Just as cult members obey and defend their leader, Nye has not disappointed.
Not only did she blame China for Trump’s incompetence, but she also blamed Democrats just as Trump has directed his followers to do.
I must ask, if a Democratic president acted as recklessly as Donald Trump during this period would Nye have been so forgiving and willing to blame others?
The answer is no. Nye is a loyal Trumpist. Her savior can do no wrong and everyone, including The Sun Chronicle, is out to get him. She is a true trooper who will stand firm in her allegiance to the self-proclaimed “greatest leader since Abraham Lincoln.” And she believes it.
Kenneth Cabral
Norton
