To the editor:
I cannot blame anyone but myself for my lack of enthusiasm and zeal for academics at Peter Thacher Junior High School.
Living in a crowded five-room tenement in Dodgeville, average student, chubby, and a wise guy, did not fare well for me at Thacher in 1962.
However, with great clarity, I do remember the day my spirit was fractured.
The occurrence on this particular afternoon illuminated to me how life can be unjust, unfriendly, and to always question authority.
My English teacher was a popular, fit, cocky, petite man. He walked the halls with a hubristic gait, thinking he was Frankie Avalon.
One day he kept me after school very late.
He marched me down the long dark corridor which connects the cafeteria to the gymnasium.
Waiting there for me was a muscular ninth-grade student. I was a seventh-grader. Young and naive it was not evident to me I was about to learn the lesson of the day.
When we reached the darkest part of the hall, right past the metal shop, my instructor grabbed me and held my arms behind my back as the older burly student punched me three times in the face and ripped the shirt off my body.
Then the educator yelled “STOP being a punk! You have been warned.”
The next day in class the sneaky coward was unable to look at my black eye. For the rest of the year, I sat quietly, I did not participate in class. I failed to turn in homework.
However, I was able to achieve a “hard” B average.
It is unclear to me why I never reported him and just took it.
Consequently, the wounds were much deeper than a black eye, bloody nose, and a fat lip.
In 1969 at the age of 18, I was ordered to Vietnam. A dangerous and frightening place.
Anytime in Vietnam when I was overwhelmed and consumed with fear, wondering how could I go on, I would think of Mr.”M”.
In this moment of crisis, my contempt, disdain, and anger for him would miraculously give me unusual backbone, nerve, and grit.
Fifty-seven years have passed since that learned day.
It is a spiritual axiom to be happy, joyous, and free. One must find forgiveness. I thank God every day for a fabulous life. ‘LET GO OR BE DRAGGED’
Richard LaCroix Attleboro
