To the editor:
Given the overload of ridiculous and dangerous topics that bombard us by the media every day, I try very hard to avoid getting tweeked by the vast majority of these topics that don’t even warrant our time or attention.
However, no matter how hard I try, the ultra-left leaning media wins out more often than I’m happy to admit, much to my dismay.
The most recent topic, that rankled the hair on the back of my neck, revolved around the benefits versus detriment of local law enforcement holding active school shooter drills.
This topic resulted in several articles appearing in the Saturday–Sunday, March 7–8 edition of The Sun Chronicle espousing the high risk of student traumatization as a result of these drills.(“Drilling questions”, Page A1)
To really drive the point home, there was even a lengthy article that appeared on the front page of the newspaper, where a local teacher vocalized his agreement with The Sun Chronicle’s editorial position of the same day.
This local teacher emphatically stated there is no evidence that these drills have any benefit to students, so I’m left wondering if this teacher has proof of this so-called non-evidence or is merely parroting what he was told daily, over the course of his college education, by his leftist, anti-Second Amendment college professors.
Though it has been many, many years, I vividly recall during my elementary school years, those times when alarms would be triggered (in a drill) indicating that a nuclear attack was imminent.
I will assume we can agree that, from the standpoint of severity, a nuclear attack is on par with an active school shooter situation. Students had already been prepared to expect these occasional drills and to quickly hide under our desks.
While we probably can all safely agree that hiding under a small wooden desk would be of no protection from a nuclear attack, the point I wish to make is that teachers took the time, at the end of the drills, to educate and remind students these drills were intended for our benefit and to keep us safe. As a result of the teacher taking the lead in providing for our safety (in a positive manner), I am unaware of any of my classmates ever being traumatized by these drills again, intended to help us remain and feel safe. Of greater concern to me is that, through unpreparedness, our young students may grow up completely unprepared for life’s trials, of which there is a certainty.
Oh, how I so long for the good old days when common sense prevailed.
Richard Kieltyka
North Attleboro
(0) comments
