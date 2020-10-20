To the editor:
I would like to take a brief moment to respond to John Duffy’s column suggesting that Supreme Court nominee Amy Coney Barrett should call for a delay of her nominations. (“Why Amy Coney Barrett should push to suspend her nomination,” Commentary, Oct. 15)
I have two very basic civics questions for Duffy. Is there any law or any part of our Constitution being violated in this process? The answer to that question is a resounding NO!
President Trump is well within his rights, as is the Senate, in getting this nomination through as quickly as possible. As to his quote about Ruth Bader Ginsburgh’s dying wishes, she was quite definitive in her opinion in 2016 about how long the president’s term is.
My second question is one that I wish Sen. Lindsay Graham should have asked every Democrat to answer at the beginning of the confirmation hearings.
If the tables were turned and Democrats held both the Senate and the White House, would they have waited? If they were willing to answer honestly, again it would be a resounding NO!
Joseph Chabot
North Attleboro
