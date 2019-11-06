The election’s over. Please pick up your political signs.
To the editor:
Now that we’ve turned the corner on another Attleboro election season, it’s time for our city council to take the lead and set a precedent by introducing an ordinance to eliminate and ban the urban blight known as political lawn signs.
Mark C. Ambrose
Attleboro
