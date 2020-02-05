The ‘elite’ do not know better
To the editor:
The headline on Ned Bristol’s column of Monday, Feb. 3, is profoundly in error. I hereby quote it, in full: “When the elite lose power, we all end up suffering.”
No, Mr. Bristol; absolutely no! The philosophy that this represents is nothing less than the advocacy that the elites know what’s better for average citizens than said citizens do. This is both false and offensive. It represents a socialist, collectivist mentality that worships government and makes the citizens its slaves.
It’s distressing to note that our local newspaper promulgates such absolute baloney.
Gerald F. Chase
Attleboro
