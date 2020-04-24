The fact is, Trump has failed
To the editor:
I am writing in response to a letter to the editor by Bruce Wessel “Trump haters need to give it a break” (April 22). I guess I must have hit a nerve with him because he unloaded on me in a most vile fashion, but seeing it is coming from a Trump supporter I just laughed it off.
Saying that I submit letters without facts is nonsense. I always try to have facts and the truth in everything I write. Did he once mention anything I have written as non-factual? No, he tried to spin the truth about Trump’s lies in connection to the World Health Organization.
Peter Navarro, an economic adviser to Trump, sent a memo to him on Jan. 12 that he had firsthand knowledge this virus was coming our way and it was going to be devastating. Trump did nothing at that time but later said he never got the memo, which is totally insane seeing how urgent this message was.
Wessel thinks Trump is doing a great job but all I see on TV every day are doctors and nurses almost in tears over the lack of equipment to protect them. Where is the front line help that should be coming from the federal government in this time of crisis? I am the person defending these people who are at serious risk, not Wessel who is in lock-step with a failed leader in Trump.
Here are the simple facts Mr Wessel, America has 33% of all the infections and 25% of the all the deaths worldwide from this virus. If you think that is doing a good job of protecting our country I am glad you do not work for me.
Wessel will not have to worry about hearing my opposition to Trump for another four years because the process of removing him from office and returning our country to sanity starts on Nov. 3.
Aldo Ferrario
Mansfield
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.