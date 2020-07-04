To the editor:
It is with great amusement that I read about the astonished politicians (and others) who are aghast the Russians would offer bounties for killing American soldiers. So what if the president does or does not know?
The history of offering bounties on combatants has been going on for (likely) as long as there was some tender to offer in hopes of disrupting an enemy. The Russians, under Vladimir Putin, and other Cold War hardliners, would like nothing better than to disrupt the workings of the United States. Killing Americans by using Taliban combatants seems a pretty obvious proposition in that pursuit. You can argue whether such activity is acceptable, but only the most simple minded accept that war is not a dirty, immoral business on the best of days.
Snipers and ‘The Men in Green Faces’, Navy Seals, were highly prized bounties by the North Vietnamese during that conflict. World War II snipers were prized targets by combatants on all fronts. Apparently the value of the lives of those brave Marines, soldiers and sailors has been diminished with rewritten history.
If you are so naive as to believe that our covert operators (both civilian and military) in Afghanistan (and like arenas) do not actively work to ‘eliminate’ those who seek to kill Americans for profit, well, I’ve got some prime ocean front property in Arizona to sell you.
Rather than flail their arms in frustration, those in disbelief that President Donald Trump is not attacking the Russians for this sort of activity, ought to be quietly praising those brave Americans who risk their lives daily so those of us here, at home, can live our lives with a degree of security.
Bob Foley
Mansfield
