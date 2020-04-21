To the editor:
It has been repeatedly stated at all levels of our government and health care experts that we are at war with an invisible enemy.
In past conflicts our country has always been united and acted as one in our common goal to defeat our enemy wherever they are. Our current battle is being fought on our soil, in our states, cities, towns, streets, homes and in our hospitals. Wars have always been fought at the national level.
And yet, our national defense this time has largely left the strategic planning, best practices, testing and procurement of personal protective equipment up to the individual states. If national strategic resources are not the property of the states, the people of this country and you, the taxpayer who funded them, who are they for?
I remember reading words back in grammar school that went something like this: “We the people ...” and “that government of the people, by the people, for the people, ...” I somehow believed that they had to do with how we act as a united nation in peace and in conflict.
Kenneth Salome
Attleboro
