To the editor:
Elizabeth Bristol states in her recent letter that she believes she contracted the novel coronavirus “despite my annual flu shot.” (“Still sticking with Trump,” Voice of the public, Oct. 22)
Given the amount of reporting on the race to find a vaccine to prevent (or at least slow) the spread of SARS-CoV-2, the novel coronavirus which causes COVID-19, it’s puzzling to me how anyone could think that their annual flu shot could prevent a virus which is not influenza.
This virus is NOT the flu. It is far more contagious, and can cause heart, lung and other organ damage, and death in the most severe cases.
While I would certainly encourage people to get a flu shot if they can, it will not prevent COVID-19 any more than my having a measles vaccine would prevent me from getting shingles, even though both are viruses that can cause skin rashes.
COVID-19 is not the flu, and I hope Bristol and others learn that, before contracting and possibly spreading this virus.
Ellen Curran
North Attleboro
