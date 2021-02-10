Truly the Greatest ever
To the editor:
To all of the people who supported Tom Brady, even when he left our beloved New England Patriots, I say Hallelujah!
My family supported the Patriots because they are our home team, but we watched the Tampa Bay Buccaneers because of our blind devotion to Brady, the “Greatest Of All Time ‘ ... and much more.
Betty Pensavalle
North Attleboro
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.