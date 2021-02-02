To the editor:
I’m well aware that this little corner of Massachusetts is a fairly conservative area. So, I would like to know how you really feel about what has been going on since the election. Do you feel the election was stolen? Do you feel that Donald Trump has been cheated, and that he is the rightful president?
You know that Trump’s claims of fraud and ballot tampering have gone to court over 50 times, and they lost every case. The Supreme Court wouldn’t even hear the argument, because there was no proof what-so-ever. Former Attorney General William Barr and former senate majority leader Mitch McConnell have both stated the election was fair and there was no sign of fraud.
And you know what that means? Donald Trump lied through his teeth. He lost the election. It also means that there were members of the Republican House and Senate, senators like Ted Cruz and Josh Hawley with the darling of the House Marjorie Taylor Greene to name a few, who promoted this lie as well. It also means that this lie drove thousands of rioting insurrectionists into the Capital building where five people lost their lives; one being a police officer. Scores of other police officers were beaten; some with severe injuries. Our proud temple of democracy was violated for all the world to see. Is this an example of your conservatism?
Let me describe the mob that stormed the capital. They were a conglomeration of what Trump calls very fine people. Namely, neo-Nazis, QAnon believers, Proud Boys, White Nationalists, Boogaloo Boys, MAGA, etc., and of course, much to the disgrace of so many around here, they were all Republicans. These Trump conspirators have become your party. They have not only violated the capital, but they have violated the Republican brand as well.
You can go on about Congresswoman Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez and the Squad all you want. You can rail on about socialism because the left-wing radicals want to have Americans with health care and want to reverse climate change, but Trump and his fascism is OK? You’re OK with the big lie that Trump won the election. We should just move on and forget the attempted coup?
As of this writing, thousands of National Guard soldiers are protecting the capital and other government buildings against Trump supporters or should I say, Republicans. Come on GOP, this country needs your honest input, not your shifty autocratic grab for power.
Barry Close
Norton
