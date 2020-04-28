The greed of some is so disappointing
To the editor:
Being aware of the crisis over the virus, I find it so sad that people are being so greedy. Trying to shop when shelves are bare?
Products were always in quantity before this current situation. Now not only the toilet paper shortage, but canned goods are scarce. What has happened to our people? Such a lack of moral dignity confuses me. So sad.
Ruth Emory
Attleboro
