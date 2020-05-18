To the editor:
It would challenge the most talented science fiction writer to devise a plot that could surpass the horror of the coronavirus pandemic. Could germs affect most of the world, plunge the economy into financial depressions and snuff out the lives of millions?
Surely the reader might question the impact of the virus, but this is not fiction, it is reality.
In the struggle to survive, heroes are numerous, acts of kindness prevail and mankind's ingenuity has been impressive. We will long remember those who succumbed to the virus without a goodbye from loved ones. The coronavirus should produce a saving vaccine or medication that will eliminate it from the face of the earth for all time.
Louise C. Neal
Plainville
