To the editor:
March, April, May, and June were stressful times for students as they adjusted to the unconventional circumstances of remote learning. But many, including myself, have found hope in the hybrid learning system, providing the best of both worlds.
As an incoming high school junior, my peers and I have faced both triumph and tragedy with online learning. School allows us to be physically present in learning, which promotes engagement, socialization, and provides structure with class schedules. However, Zoom calls don’t offer that same sense of community, and being at home has enticed us to sleep till noon.
From a parental standpoint, online learning has also been a learning process for both elementary students and their parents.
Parents and guardians were faced with the task of becoming their children’s second teacher, spending hours on end helping their student review fractions, multiplication, and compound sentences.
But despite the growing frustration they faced, most parents would much prefer remote learning than putting their child’s health at risk.
Schools have been flexible with families, providing them with options that satisfy both ends of the spectrum. But with the health and safety of the students and staff now at risk in September, the fate of the new education structure lies in the schools to strongly enforcing all necessary guidelines and in the students strictly adhering to them.
At times like these, learning the importance of wearing a mask, social distancing, and how to properly wash hands may be the most important lessons for everyone.
Amanda Sunga
Attleboro
