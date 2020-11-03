To the editor:
In an Oct. 30 Sun Chronicle article, “Abortion debate back on the front burner,” one interviewee, who identifies as pro-choice, was quoted as saying, “I think there are certain things that’s my right as a person, and my personhood overrides everything.” But the question arises: What about the personhood of the unborn child?
It turns out that the issue of “personhood” was at the basis of the now infamous 1857 Dred Scott Supreme Court decision.
That ruling stated that a slave living in a free state was still a slave, was not entitled to citizenship, and therefore could not sue for freedom because they were still someone’s “moveable article of personal property” (Britannica), or chattel. At the root of that decision was the idea that a slave did not have “personhood.” Why? Well, African Americans were considered to be different because of their skin color and therefore, they were not considered to be true human persons.
Thankfully, the Dred Scott decision was overturned in 1868 with the passing of the 14th Amendment which granted full citizenship to anyone born in the United States. Who today would not agree with the relegation of the egregious Dred Scott decision to the garbage dump of history? And yet today, many of those who advocate for abortion are essentially denying the human personhood of the child in the womb for the same reason that was used against slaves. They’re different! Yes, not necessarily in skin color, but different nonetheless: size, level of development, location and dependency (as identified by pro-life advocate Scott Gruber).
That level of difference is enough for many abortion advocates to deny the personhood of the child in the womb.
Therefore, using the terrible reasoning of the Dred Scott decision, they are justifying the taking of an unborn child’s life through abortion. There are some who even go so far as to call that progress!
Rev. Paul Wanamaker
Norton
