Boy, there must be a lot of cowards around here
To the editor:
Re: The headline of Bill Gouveia’s column on Nov. 23, “The Party of Gutless Cowards.”
Sure is scary to think we have about 73 million gutless cowards in America.
We most likely come in contact with these gutless cowards during our daily activities. Think about it, just going to the supermarket you might be in the same isle with a few gutless cowards, yikes.
Or worse yet they could be living right on your street or even walking their dog past your property, God forbid.
Imagine if some of these gutless cowards might even be related to you, frightening for sure. This is extremely bad news from Gouveia. He should consider leaving the United States and getting as far away from all these millions gutless cowards as possible. Save yourself, Bill. Do it for your family.
Kenneth Porter
Attleboro
