To the editor:
Centuries ago leprosy was the most feared disease. Lepers were isolated in colonies. Anyone not infected who entered did so at their own risk.
There have been many infectious diseases such as the bubonic plague. It is transmitted to humans by the bite of a flea that has bitten an infected rodent. Typus, another infectious disease, is transmitted by fleas, lice or mites and causes severe headaches, high fever, depression, delirium and the eruption of red rashes to the skin.
One could list endless threatening diseases.
Cancer can affect many parts of the human body. Current medical research has made great strides in the remission of many of these cancers.
As medical personnel struggle to find a vaccine, the coronavirus has infected and killed thousands, disrupted the economy and canceled numerous events. It is unprecedented. A quote from Proverbs 71:27 is appropriate. “Never be anxious about the next day, for the next day will have its own anxieties.”
Future generations will look back at 2020 and say, “I lost an aunt, an uncle, or a grandparent to the coronavirus. We take for granted the life-saving vaccine.”
Louise C. Neal
Plainville
