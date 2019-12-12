To the editor:
November 2020 will be a very important date in America. Our country has been controlled by a greedy bunch of “politicians” determined to take more from the people and give little in return.
Holding on to their power is priority one. More Americans are coming to the realization that the impeachment party sponsored by the Dems is nothing more than their fear of loosing the power and dollars they have stolen from working Americans.
The recent mayoral election is a pretty good example of the old saying “You can fool all the people some of the time and some of the people all the time, but you cannot fool all the people all the time.”
The political event of bringing the governor to town to support a candidate for the office of mayor fell flat on its face. Surprise? This may very well be the case next November.
Doug Gobin
Attleboro
