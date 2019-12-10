To the editor:
In the indie movie “The Art of Self Defense,” Jesse Eisenberg plays a milquetoast who begins karate after being mugged and in one scene advances up the office hierarchy after informing his colleagues that he punched his boss in the face. Casting about for the proper response to this, he finally suggests, “Let’s do pushups,” which the men appear to be considering as the scene ends.
This is funny when relaxing in a theater knowing this is intended as a satire on toxic masculinity. It is less amusing when a presidential candidate insults a man asking a perfectly valid question, then proceeds to fat-shame him and challenge him to a pushup contest.
While I imagine the campaign trail is quite stressful, there’s really no excuse for this kind of behavior. If this had been a Republican candidate, I imagine the media would be all over it, moonlighting as a combination Miss Manners/Mr. Rogers, informing us with Very Serious Faces of why this is unacceptable point blank for an adult, and trotting out “experts” in psychology with proof that this person is irredeemable and cannot ever be president of the United States.
Instead, it’s ignored and sent down the memory hole where Democrat politicians’ gaffes disappear quickly.
Threats of violence to the POTUS, use of obscenities, outright lying, and demonizing Americans who don’t share their political views have all been employed recently by Democrat politicians, but it’s only considered an issue when the candidate is a Republican.
Perhaps it would be better to acknowledge that we all have moments in our lives that we regret whether it’s the media, the president or those seeking to unseat him at this time.
Elizabeth Bristol
North Attleboro
