Media giving mixed messages
To the editor:
The media may not be aware of this, but lately they have been sending awfully mixed messages.
On one hand, we keep getting lectures on how vital one’s local news sources are and how they must be kept afloat financially even in these trying economic times.
On the other, we hear a steady drumbeat of horror stories and bad news about the current crisis and how we should not return to work or school until every last precaution is in place. We also see the demonization of Americans who are protesting the shutdown orders, most of whom presumably are genuinely worried about caring for their families.
As hard as I try, I’m having a difficult time trying to figure out how media outlets will be able to generate revenue and sustain business without staff layoffs, if the majority of Americans are obediently sheltering at home, not working and no longer have the disposable income to spend on news sources, regardless of how valuable to the community said sources consider themselves to be.
Though of course, there are always human interest stories of bravery and compassion to others in the face of such current bleakness. But we can get those by simply looking around us.
Elizabeth Bristol
North Attleboro
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.