The mental health problem is in the Oval Office
To the editor:
Yes, it is a mental health problem. Donald Trump’s mental health is the problem.
Assault weapons must be banned.
It’s just too bad we can’t ban politicians like Moscow Mitch McConnell as well.
Fred Senay
Attleboro
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.