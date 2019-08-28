To the editor:
Is there anyone besides myself who thinks that the daily negativity exhibited toward our president borders on the absurd? If President Trump says that the weather is bright and clear; his opposition (the Democrats and the non-journalists on the left ... even in this newspaper) would profess the day dark, gloomy and troubling.
It seems like every cabinet member gets labeled deplorable and racist or other adjectives just for being around the Prez.
Can somebody out there not admire the president in his position withstanding the constant barrage from his opposition in ways no human being should. His style really bothers them.
Everyone should realize that Congress probably would be better off legislating instead of bickering (usually against him).
How about easing up on him. The left has a preoccupation with the fact that Hilary Clinton lost. They think the United States is doomed.
The socialistic ideals of free this and that seems to me to be a ploy for more votes for the Dems.
The existence and evolution of humans creates problems — there are just too many billions of us living in this imperfect social experiment to solve everything or equalize everyone.
The United States has issues internally and should not be looked upon for all the answers to shortcomings worldwide. I don’t like and nor have any confidence in the Democratic party and the elephant party isn’t too much better. Our so-called founding fathers had some good ideas for this country back then but what we have today would probably surprise them.
Paul Ruzanski
Attleboro
