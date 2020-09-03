The nightmare we now call Donald Trump
By his actions this week, Donald Trump has proved what we already knew: That he is an ignorant, impulse-driven lunatic, whose Putin-style personality cult is a dystopian nightmare for this country.
Fred Senay
Attleboro
