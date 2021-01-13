To the editor:
Donald Trump (I will not use that title before his name) is and always has been a self-absorbed autocratic, immoral leader who has lost his grip on reality.
The world watched in disbelief as images flashed of the invasion of the Capitol building flashed across our screens, but I, and like-minded readers of this newspaper, know that this is simply what the Trump presidency is: A sinister nightmare.
Fred Senay
Attleboro
