To the editor:
Great cops, yes! There are a lot of great cops out there. However, there is another type of individual who takes pleasure in hassling people, taking advantage of people and hurting people.
Face facts: A police department is a ready made environment for the “other” type of individual to act out those behaviors by weaving them into their daily duties and then, if questioned, they reply “I was only doing my job.”
If that doesn’t do the trick they hide behind the blue code of silence, the almost untouchable police officer’s bill of rights (in states where it applies), and an enabling court system that excuses bad behavior by police officers unless the behavior was way over the top or gets a great amount of public media attention. While cleaning up all of these above hiding places a bad cop goes to when his behavior is called into question would be a step in the right direction, this is still treating the symptom and not the problem.
The problem goes as follows: Over the years whenever I have had discussions about one of these “bad” cops with someone who knew them for a fair amount of time before they became cops (but not in their close circle of friends or relatives) they always say the cop in question should never, never, never have been allowed to become a cop in the first place. And that is the heart of the problem.
The solution: When hiring make sure every police candidate passes a basic “smell test” first by randomly interviewing his past and present neighbors, former classmates, and those who would have been just close enough (but not in his close circle of friends or relatives) to observe his behavior, etc.
We need to create a real filter which only allows those police candidates through with the true qualities to become great cops.
Gary Goulet
Attleboro
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.