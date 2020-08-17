To the editor:
This commentary is offered as one reader’s responding opinion regarding The Sun Chronicle editorial entitled “Trump’s assault on Postal Service attacks much more than voting” published on page A7 in the Aug. 11 edition of The Sun Chronicle. It appears The Sun Chronicle’s position is that:
1. President Donald Trump, by disagreeing with the “vote-by-mail” process, is attempting to deprive individuals their right to vote.
2. Trump’s administration is attempting to undermine, criticize, and potentially abolish the U.S. Postal Service.
Voting process: Opinions vary greatly on the severity of voter fraud and whether it’s capable of swaying elections. However, any incidence of voter fraud is indicative of a system that has shortcomings. It’s my opinion that loosening controls over our voter system, which I believe the vote-by-mail process would do, may not provide for greater accuracy, but potentially less accuracy relative to the voting process.
To me, dis-allowing the use of a vote-by-mail method of voting, but going to the polls with a mask on while observing social distancing to cast one’s ballot, is not tantamount to depriving one their right to vote.
Due to Covid-19 we already make use of masks and social distancing to grocery shop, fuel up the car, provide for grooming needs, dine out, etc. It’s my opinion these tasks are no more important than going to the polls to choose the leader of our country for the next four to eight years.
The Postal Service: The USPS lost $2.7 billion in 2017, $3.9 billion in 2018, and $8.8 billion in 2019. In fact, the USPS has lost money for the past 11 years in a row. Earlier this year, the USPS board of governors appointed Louis DeJoy as the new postmaster general. Given the losses incurred by the USPS over the past 11 years, it’s quite possible this change in postmaster generals is an attempt to assist the USPS to operate profitably and not for the purpose of undermining the USPS.
Richard M. Kieltyka
North Attleboro
