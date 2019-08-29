To the editor:
This letter is in response to Paul Peckham, Aldo Ferrario and the rest of the radical, far left, socialist.
Evidently, you believe all of the fake news, therefore you are uninformed. If anybody hates America, it’s the radical, far left socialist Democrats.
Just take a look at your candidates running for president. If you don’t agree with them, you’re a racist, etc. They are pathetic and have no platform.
Take the hypocrite Bernie Sanders, for example. He’s for free this and free that ... yet he was even paying his campaign staff $15 an hour and when he finally did up their pay, he eliminated some of them.
The far left radicals are nothing more than obstructionists. They simply hate President Donald Trump because he calls them out for what they truly are.
I am very proud of our president and all his accomplishments ... accomplishments he got without any help from the radical left.
Gert Sullivan
Attleboro
