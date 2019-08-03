To the editor:
President Donald Trump is really “clearing the swamp” in Washington, D.C. He is getting rid of all the swamp critters. The rats are indeed abandoning the ship and these rats are Republicans.
As a Republican congressman said who is retiring, “serving under Trump is embarrassing.”
Other lawmakers who will not seek re-election include Rep. Paul Mitchell of Michigan, a member of GOP leadership; Rep. Martha Roby of Alabama, one of just 13 Republican women in the House; Rep. Pete Olson of Texas, and Rep. Rob Bishop of Utah.
Among those on the retirement watch list include older members, like Hal Rogers of Kentucky, Jim Sensenbrenner of Wisconsin and Don Young of Alaska; moderates, like Fred Upton of Michigan and Greg Walden of Oregon; lawmakers facing tougher races, like Texans Michael McCaul and Kenny Marchant, and Ann Wagner of Missouri; and the two members under indictment, Duncan Hunter of California and Chris Collins of New York.
All of these “rats” are jumping ship because, again, “serving under Trump is embarrassing.” We are truly watching the meltdown of the Republican Party.
Trumpism is a complete and total failure; his time in office is a clear example of what not to do as president. This is what we get with the help of our worst enemy, Russia, and forgetting about the true base of the Democratic Party, the working class.
All 435 voting seats in the House of Representatives will be up for election in 2020, along with 34 seats in the US Senate followed by a fifth Republican congressman who appears set to quit the party in the space of two weeks amid ongoing tension over Trump’s presidency,
The move has prompted worries within the party that others will follow suit and step down, because of the difficulties that come with serving under Trump. Trump’s own party members are condemning him; could the rest of us do less?
John Wade
Norton
