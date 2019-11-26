To the editor:
A recent letter to the editor from Bob Foley (“We’ve all known ‘gofers’ and ‘hacks’ like Lt. Col. Vindman,” Nov. 22) is just another right-wing smear job on a person who put his life on the line to defend this county. Astounding that Mr. Foley would place a vile character like Donald Trump over an American soldier.
These are just some of Mr. Foley’s words: “Everybody has one of these folks in their work group: Someone who acts far more important than their assigned duties would require, someone who acts like they run the place but NEVER ACCEPTS RESPONSIBILITY for their gaffes, someone who badmouths the organization because their prerogatives are not followed.”
Seems Mr. Foley is describing Trump perfectly, not Lt. Col. Vindman, a decorated combat soldier as opposed to a draft-dodging coward and serial liar.
This mindless diatribe is how the right wing operates, when they don’t have facts they resort to personal insults and smears. Just look at the impeachment hearings going on now. The Republicans can’t defend Trump’s criminal actions so all they can do is try to change the subject and ask questions that have little or nothing to do with the subject at hand.
Seeing my father served in the Pacific during World War II, I felt compelled to defend Vindman for his bravery and service to our country. I would have a long wait if I was expecting any veterans in this area who write to this newspaper on a regular basis to stand up and defend him because many of them are brainwashed by Trump and would rather stand with him than with another soldier which really boggles my mind to no end.
I remember when the right wingers used to hate the Russians and called anyone a commie who supported them. But now how things have changed as the entire right wing is now tucked neatly into bed with Trump and his Russian buddy Vladimir Putin. And these people actually have the nerve to call themselves Americans.
Aldo Ferrario
Mansfield
