Letter to the editor: The real reason for a gas tax
To the editor:
Gas Tax Going Up?
As usual, Sun Chronicle columnist Jim Hand doesn’t get it,’. His weekend babble on a likely gas tax hike missed the real answer. (“Gas tax increase is coming fast,” Saturday-Sunday, Nov. 2-3, Opinion.)
The state is out of money, raise taxes. Typical liberal thinker response seemingly acceptable to Hand in his veiled endorsement.
How is it that an intelligent person misses the real solution. Stop spending! Simple answer really.
Bob Foley
Mansfield
