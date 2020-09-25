To the editor:
I just wish people could start being honest with themselves on this subject of replacing the late Ruth Bader Ginsburg on the Supreme Court.
Yes, the Democrats screamed from the mountain top in 2016 that President Barrack Obama’s nominee should receive hearings and a vote. The Republicans, who controlled the Senate both then and now, said the next president should have that choice.
My own personal opinion is they should have had hearings and put it to a vote. There was no way that they would have approved the nominee, so case over. They chose not to do that. That being said, past history bolstered what the Republicans did in 2016.
Now it is 2020 and we have a similar situation — a Supreme Court justice needing to be appointed in an election year. However, there is one glaring difference. It is a Republican president with a Republican Senate.
There is nothing unconstitutional about what they are about to do. And again, past history is on their side. This is not a novel situation.
There have been 29 times since George Washington where a Supreme Court opening occurred during an election year. In all 29 cases, the sitting president made an appointment.
When the president was from a different party then the Senate, which was 10 times, only 1 was approved. By contrast, 17 of the 19 times where both were of the same party, saw approvals.
I want everyone to ask themselves a question: Let’s say that in 2016 the Democrats held sway in the Senate.
Do any of you truly believe Obama would have waited or the Senate would not have had hearings and a vote? Elections have consequences. The president is the president until the morning of Jan. 20 if he isn’t re-elected.
The Senate is still in Republican control until Jan. 1 unless they lose control of it in the next election. This is our government working the way our Constitution directs it to work.
It’s time to move on.
Joseph Chabot
North Attleboro
