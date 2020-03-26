To the editor:
As I sit listening to my mom talk about how long it took to do her hair, as I walk to my friend’s house seeing the limos, as I try on a dress that makes me feel so beautiful, I anticipate what senior prom feels like. What throwing your cap feels like. I am a Class of 2020 senior, and I’m never going to know what that feels like.
On my first day this year, I saw my classmates and was more unified than ever. We danced in the parking lot, waved to each other in the hallways, and laughed outside at the lunch tables. We talked about how individualistic we have become, all while becoming each other’s best friends.
Senior year was our homecoming, our final goodbye and we were all ready to make the most of it.
The year continued on, the decision board was hung up, trips to guidance about college slowed down, it started to sink in that our final days were ahead of us. The bittersweet sensation of our second semester was kicking at our heels, and we truly couldn’t wait another second.
It’s now March of senior year, “the home stretch”, and we are trapped inside, only left to say goodbye to the days we dreamed about.
This is never the senior year we hear our parents and grandparents talk about in the kitchen, but this is ours.
I hope to see you soon,
Alexis Pryharski
Norton High School
Class of 2020
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.