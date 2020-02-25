To the editor:
It goes without saying that we are all becoming increasingly concerned about the coronavirus (COVID-19). With 27 of the world’s 195 countries already experiencing outbreaks (over 75,000 known infections and more than 2,000 deaths reported to date) this is indeed most frightening.
The coronavirus is not distinguishing between rich or poor, powerful or weak, educated or not. Its tentacles are reaching indiscriminately wherever and whenever it wants. It’s as if we earthlings have been invaded by another planet. However, something good just might come out of this horrible epidemic.
This dangerous and scariest of health outbreaks is forcing the entire world to work together, share intelligence, cooperate, pray “together” (some religious institutions have temporarily disbanded services in the interest of avoiding spreading the virus). The world is responding, perhaps banning together, if you will, to address this epidemic, a common enemy.
Perhaps this epidemic will cause the world’s leaders and scientists to work together on an unprecedented scale, irrespective of politics, wealth or power. This “war” has two sides and we earthlings are on the same side.
As we work together for the good of mankind, albeit briefly, perhaps this turn of events may bring us all together as one people.
For that (intended?) unintended consequence, God is smiling.
Robert Dorn
Attleboro
