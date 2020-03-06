To the editor:
The degree to which The Sun Chronicle has drifted left politically almost defies comprehension. It used to be a Boston Globe “wannabe” but for some time now, it has idolized The Los Angeles Times which is as close to Pravda as anything else.
To wit: Sun Chronicle columnist Ned Bristol is so far left that if he was playing left field for the Red Sox, he’d be standing about 600 yards beyond the famous Green Monster, on the far side of the Mass. Pike. And that is an interesting term, given that far too many Massachusetts pols are subscribing to that climate change baloney these days including Mr. RINO himself, Gov. Charlie Baker. I think that he’s out-done Billy Weld.
Finally, Bristol has the unmitigated gall to praise the mainstream media “... for its guidance for the public and its faithful reporting of all sides” What absolute rubbish! Said “mainstream media” has not once said anything good about our current president, chosen by 30 of our 50 states.
And neither has The Sun Chronicle.
It’s gotten so bad I’m beginning to doubt the obits.
Jerry Chase
Attleboro
