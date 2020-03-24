The Sun Chronicle provides a light onto all this darkness
To the editor:
Kudos to The Sun Chronicle’s Weekend Edition (March 21-22) and earlier editions for outstanding journalism in this difficult and challenging time.
I am grateful for George Rhodes’ thorough and poetic “Silent Spring” piece on sports in the area; Craig Borges’ “Our commitment to readers” column; Jim Hand’s “Clear view of party beliefs changing drastically over two decades,” and Oreste D’Arconte’s delightful insights and his continued support for kids through his columns each week.
I am also grateful for the many articles addressing the crisis including those about the stock exchange sinking to the worst week since 2008, states locking down, the Trump vs. Dr. Fauci disagreement on TV, the senators’ selling stocks profitably on secret intelligence information, the lab supply shortages and also editorial cartoonist Dave Granlund’s bang-on political cartoons, especially the one depicting Ship USA “Trump Response” going down after striking Covid-19 iceburg.
This last will probably go right up the nose of Donald Trump supporters who likely have forgotten what real conservative ideas were like when Ronald Reagan represented the party.
My advice to Attleboro-area residents: Subscribe to The Sun Chronicle now to help support the most informative and insightful reporting of local and national news ... a newspaper written by true journalists.
Tom Richards
North Attleboro
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.